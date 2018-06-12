Digital advertising agency Profero names new managing director

Romanian Andreea Dinescu will take over as managing Director of the digital advertising agency Profero, part of Lowe group, starting July 1.

In the last ten years, she has been working for media agency Initiative, which is also part of the same group, where she reached the position of Deputy Managing Director.

Profero Bucharest, which is affiliated to the international network MullenLowe Profero, is a digital advertising agency with more than 10 years of experience on the Romanian market, both with local and international brands. It is part of one of the most important communication groups in Romania, which also includes the agencies Initiative, MullenLowe, Golin, Medic One and BPN.

