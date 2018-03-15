Procter & Gamble appoints new VP for South-East Europe

Antoine Brun will take over as vice president of Procter & Gamble in South-East Europe (SEE) starting April 1, 2018, taking the responsibility for the company’s business and operations in the ten markets of the region, including Romania.

He will replace Elena Kudryashova, who has been appointed Vice President for Baby Care in P&G China.

“SEE is an important region for P&G. The diverse footprint and size of P&G business in this part of the world as well as the growth opportunities that these markets offer, makes P&G in SEE a great place to be,” Brun said.

Antoine Brun joined P&G in 1995 in France, and his career has spanned across various sales, marketing and management positions. He has held several senior leadership roles covering many global markets across Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. Before taking over the new responsibilities in SEE, he held the position of vice president Australia and New Zealand.

Irina Marica, [email protected]