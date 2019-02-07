Biggest media group in Romania sees higher revenues in 2018

Pro TV, the Romanian subsidiary of Central European Media Enterprises group, saw a 5.4% increase in its net revenues to more than USD 200 million in 2018, according to financial results announced on Wednesday, February 6.

However, the growth of the Romanian subsidiary was slower compared to those posted in previous years and to the increases seen last year by CME’s other subsidiaries – Bulgaria, Czechia, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

The OIBDA (Operating Profit before Depreciation and Amortization) result for Romania increased by almost 17% over the previous year, to USD 85.7 million. The revenues of Pro TV had increased by 10% in 2017 (compared to 2017), to see the growth halving to 5.5% in 2018.

The entire group’s revenues increased in 2018 by 9.5% to USD 704 million, with the Slovenian division posting the sharpest increase (16%).

