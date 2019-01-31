Private medical services market in Romania up six-fold since 2007

The private medical services market reached RON 9.7 billion (EUR 2.08 billion) in 2017, up by 21% compared to 2016 and by 472% compared to 2007, according to data compiled by local business intelligence company KeysFin.

The cumulated net profits in this sector reached RON 1.5 billion (EUR 320 million) in 2017, up 29% over the previous year and by 420% compared to 2007.

In 2018, the market is estimated to have reached RON 11 billion (EUR 2.36 billion), according to KeysFin.

“In 2018, the private medical services market reached a level of maturity, given that the number of companies on this market remained close to 15,000, down by 1.5% compared to 2016. Compared to 2007, the evolution is impressive – there are almost 90% more companies that 12 years ago,” KeysFin analysts said.

They believe that 2019 will bring further consolidation on this market as big players will continue to buy smaller independent operators.

The private medical services market currently employs over 65,000 people, 122% more than in 2007.

(photo source: Pixabay.com)