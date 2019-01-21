Austria’s Prinzhorn pours EUR 15 mln in Romanian cardboard packaging plant

Dunapack Packaging, the Hungarian subsidiary of Austrian group Prinzhorn, will invest EUR 15 million in a new production facility dedicated to cardboard packaging in Romania.

The group’s Romanian subsidiary Dunapack Rambox has already started work on the new production facility in Bolintin, not far from Bucharest.

Dunapack Rambox also operates in Romania a production facility in Sfantu Gheorghe, a region with majority Hungarian population.

The new production facility near Bucharest, stretching over 22,000 square metre premises, will have high-speed cardboard production equipment and will deliver various packaging solutions. The production capacity is estimated at 180,000 square metres of cardboard per year, local Profit.ro reported.

With the new facility in Bolintin, Dunapack reaches a total number of 19 plants in 10 countries. It is part of Prinzhorn Austrian group, which operates 20 plants in 10 countries and is one of the largest players in the European industry of paper, paper recycling and packaging production.

Austrian packaging producer invests EUR 45 mln in new factory in Romania

[email protected]

(photo source: Dunapack Rambox on Facebook)