Prince of Wales Foundation supports wounded Romanian military

The Prince of Wales Foundation has launched a program to support Romanian military wounded in recent conflicts and those retiring and wishing to start a new career.

Romanian soldiers have taken part in some 30,000 missions as part of the NATO multinational forces since the Kosovo war at the beginning of the 1990s. Almost 200 military have been wounded and 28 died. The Romanian Army became a professional one only in 2007, when military service was no longer mandatory. Many of the soldiers who started their careers then are now approaching retirement, the foundation explained.

The program will kick off with support for three Romanian soldiers wounded in Afghanistan to participate in the Invictus Games, a sports event initiated by Prince Harry, the younger son of the Prince of Wales. The event is meant for the military wounded in conflicts and uses sports as a motivation means towards physical and psychological recovery. It also offers an increased awareness of the situation of the wounded soldiers.

At the same time, the foundation is launching a public fundraising campaign for two new programs: one for counseling for military suffering from stress-related illnesses and another for professional reconversion. The latter would support the military including in starting small businesses that contribute to the life of the communities they live in.

Prince of Wales foundation to help Romanian farmers sell bio products abroad

Prince of Wales foundation pilots development plan for Romanian medieval church

[email protected]