Prime Minister Mihai Tudose announced an upcoming positive budget rectification.

The first talks on the issue are set to start next week.

“Next week we will have a first discussion about the rectification, it will be a positive one. This is what I can say now,” the Prime Minister said, reports local Agerpres.

Tudose said the local administration will receive more money, as will the ministries that “present a justification of the needed sums.”

[email protected]

(photo source: Gov.ro)