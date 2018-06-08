Prime Kapital announces its first residential project in Bucharest

Real estate developer Prime Kapital, founded by the former managers of South-African investment fund NEPI – the biggest mall owner in Romania, announced its first residential project in Bucharest.

The project, named Avalon Estate, will include about 800 premium residential units within a gated-community concept. It will be located in the Northern area of Bucharest close to the Pipera and Barbu Văcărescu office areas.

The project spans over 8.1 hectares of land and features more than 2 hectares of centralized green spaces for the exclusive use of residents. The residential complex, estimated to be completed in 2024, will feature villas, townhouses and apartments. Important features of the project include a Club house (fully equipped with fitness facility, large outdoor pool, restaurant) and lake access, and a 1.3-hectare park with play areas for children.

Avalon Estate targets primarily young families, couples and professionals that work in the Northern area of Bucharest. The homes range between 70 and 262 sqm of internal living areas.

Prime Kapital will also extend its services to provide mortgage finance solutions.

