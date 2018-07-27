Top managers & businesses join Romania Insider Awards this year: who’s on board

Romania Insider Awards has brought together 21 renowned Romanian and foreign business executives and professionals, alongside 14 confirmed partner companies and 14 supporting business organizations, who have joined forces to discover game changers in Romania.

The competition’s Jury is made up of 7 top managers leading large companies in Romania, while 14 top business leaders and professionals are part of the Board of Advisors. They will select the winners in seven award categories during an ethical and transparent two-step selection process. Check the full list of Jury members below.

Nominations for the Romania Insider Awards are open online until August 31. We will also organize an online vote for the projects which qualified in the first selection stage.

The call for the Young Generation Panel is also open – young professionals under 30, with at least 3 years of work experience, are invited to sign up here for this panel and then nominate companies, people or personalities which bring a contribution to the Romanian society. They will decide who receives the Young Generation’s Award for Contribution to Romanian Society.

We will discover both the Jury prizes and the public vote winners of the 2018 edition at the Romania insider Awards Gala on October 16, 2018, at the Intercontinental Hotel in Bucharest.

This year’s award categories

Best Innovation Award powered by Bayer Romania

Best Start-up Award powered by Banca Transilvania

Employer of the Year Award powered by UP Romania

Most Scalable Social Responsibility Project Award

Fair-Play Real Estate Project Award powered by Catinvest Eastern Europe

Best Promotion for Romania Abroad Award

Best Rural Development Project Award

Young Generation’s Award for Contribution to Romanian Society powered by CRH Romania

Read about all the categories here.

Jury members

Sebastien Delen – General Manager, Ubisoft;

Manuela Banu – CEO, Orkla Foods România;

Richard Sentkar – Country Head for Romania, BNP Paribas Group;

Aurelia Luca – Managing Director, Skanska Romania;

Robert Maxim – Founding Partner, Ensight Management Consulting;

Ioana Enache – General Manager, Amway Romania, Bulgaria & Grecia;

Gustavo Navarro – Managing Director, CRH Romania

Confirmed partners

Main Event Partner: CRH Romania

Awards Sponsors: Banca Transilvania, Up Romania, Catinvest Eastern Europe, CRH Romania, Bayer Romania

Platinum Partners: Cegeka, Bitcoin Romania

Gold Partners: Grecu & Asociații, Alesonor, Bucuresti Mall, Lea Groupe

Partners: Intercontinental Hotel, TELUS International Europe, Deutsche Schule Bukarest – DSBU

Supporters: American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham), French Chamber of Commerce in Romania (CCIFER); British Romanian Chamber of Commerce in Romania BRCC, Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce (AHK), Netherlands Romanian Chamber of Commerce (NRCC), Austrian Business Club, CEO Clubs & Next Gen, Business Women Forum Romania (BWFR), SmartDreamers, Nomenius, Entrepreneurship Academy, Maastricht School of Management Romania, REC, Romanian Business Leaders, PQB Communication Designers, Travel Communication

Confirmed media partners: Wall-Street, HR Club, IQads, Birouinfo.ro, DepozitInfo.ro, EuropaProperty.com, Le Petite Journal de Bucarest, Stiinta si Tehnica, CSR Media

