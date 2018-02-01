Bergenbier GM elected president of Romanian Brewers Association

The members of the Romanian Brewers Association elected Lucian Ghinea as president. Ghinea is the general manager of Bergenbier, one of the largest beer producers in Romania, part of the Molson Coors Group.

Lucian Ghinea took the president position from Shachar Shaine, the president of the United Romanian Breweries Bereprod (URBB), who chaired the Romanian Brewers Association in 2017.

“I am honored to take the position of president of the Association of Romanian Brewers, for the second time in three years,” Lucian Ghinea said.

He is currently the general manager of Bergenbier SA, a Molson Coors company. He has been working for 12 years within the group, with a break of one year and a half between 2008 and 2009. He has extensive experience in the beer industry in Romania, but also in FMCG and retail.

The members of the Romanian Brewers Association are important players on the local beer market, such as Bergenbier SA, Haineken Romania, United Romanian Breweries Bereprod, Ursus Breweries, Martens, and the microbrewery Clinica De Bere. Together, the six producers provide over 80% of the beer consumed in Romania.

Irina Marica, [email protected]