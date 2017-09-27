Romanian President: Investigated ministers should have resigned

Regional Development Minister and Deputy PM Sevil Shhaideh and EU funds minister Rovana Plumb should have resigned after the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) announced that they were being prosecuted in a corruption case, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday.

“People who are prosecuted, sentenced or convicted should not be in state leadership,” Iohannis added.

Sevil Shhaideh and Rovana Plumb should have resigned or should have been removed, according to the President. Governing party PSD is creating a “shield” around them, Iohannis added.

The President also said that he is satisfied with the activity of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA).

The conflict between DNA and the Government and the Parliament has reached new heights recently as the DNA started the prosecution of the two ministers in the Mihai Tudose cabinet in a case that may ultimately target Social Democratic leader Liviu Dragnea. Meanwhile, DNA chief prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi is being investigated by the Judicial Inspection for possible misconduct.

(photo source: Klaus Iohannis on Facebook)