President: Functional illiteracy, reflected at the top of Romanian politics

Functional illiteracy, which has a share of 42% in Romania, is also very visible at the top of Romanian politics, president Klaus Iohannis said in a conference on the challenges of the Romanian education system.

He also made an ironic remark targeted at prime minister Viorica Dancila, saying that Romania continues to move farther away from the “Europa 2020 objective, or 20-20 (twenty-twenty) as they now call it” in terms of early school dropout.

Prime minister Viorica Dancila generated an amusing moment several weeks ago when, speaking about the Euro 2020 football championship she said “twenty-twenty” instead of “two thousand twenty”, which is the correct way to say the year in Romania. Dancila is known for her mistakes in public speeches.

President Klaus Iohannis also said that the Government should focus more on financing programs for reducing school dropout instead of coming up with loan schemes for upper studies. He also said that education should not focus only on training good employees but that it should go further and try to form good citizens, sufficiently well informed so they understand the dimensions of public debate and take initiatives.

