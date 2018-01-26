President criticizes Government’s fiscal policies

Romania had a record economic growth in 2017, but these figures don’t reflect the quality of economic policies, and the business environment’s progresses came in spite of these policies, president Klaus Iohannis said at a reception organized by the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce – AHK Romania.

“In the context of unwise fiscal policies, the Government had to adopt ad-hoc measures, such as reintroducing the extra excise on fuels, taking extra dividends from state companies or blocking some payments towards the end of the year. Adding to all these the fiscal mess generated by changes to the fiscal code challenged by almost everyone, the government showed a lack of concern in ensuring the economic predictability that the business environment has been repeatedly asking for,” Iohannis said.

He added that he would talk to the new government not to launch into ill-advised policies and risky measures that would further endanger Romania’s fiscal sustainability and development potential.

