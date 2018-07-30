Mystery shopping study shows premium hotel customer satisfaction level in Romania

Over 90% of the clients of four- and five-star hotels in Romania are generally satisfied with the rooms and services, shows a “mystery shopping” study carried out in April-May 2018 in 42 such hotel units in Romania by market research company 4Service Group Romania, quoted by News.ro.

In 94% of the cases, the respondents had a good impression about the hotel rooms, namely cleanliness, functionalities and ambiance. The mystery shoppers were also satisfied with the information received from hotel personnel in 91% of the cases.

Close to 80% of the respondents were also satisfied with the meals, namely dinner and breakfast. The satisfaction level related to check out procedures was 81%.

However, the study also revealed that in only 28% of the cases the clients received help with carrying their luggage and in just 22% of the cases the clients were walked to their rooms or to the elevators.

