Romanian discount retailer continues regional expansion this year

Romanian discount fashion retailer PPT Preturi Pentru Tine wants to increase its store network in Romania, Moldova and Bulgaria by over 10% this year, faster than last year.

The company has ambitious plans in Bulgaria, where it plans to double its retail area, according to PPT’s Polish CEO Lech Przemieniecki.

The retailer has opened ten new stores this year, reaching a network of 191 stores. It has 146 stores in Romania, 31 in Moldova and 14 in Bulgaria.

The company reached a turnover of EUR 50 million in 2017.

