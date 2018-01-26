Romanian clothing retailer names Polish CEO

PPT Preturi Pentru Tine, the largest Romanian retailer of clothing, footwear and accessories, has appointed Pole Lech Przemieniecki as its new CEO.

In the past 8 years, he was CEO, President of the Management Board and Executive Vice-president of Polish group TXM, a retailer which operates over 350 stores in Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania.

Przemieniecki, who took over as PPT CEO at the end of 2017, will continue the retailer’s regional expansion, optimize its business processes, and strengthen its corporate leadership.

“We have strong, ambitious plans in 2018. We aim to continue the company’s expansion at a sustained pace, both locally and regionally, as well as streamlining all business processes,” said Lech Przemieniecki, CEO of PPT Preturi Pentru Tine.

PPT Preturi Pentru Tine is an entrepreneurial business founded in 2006. It reached a turnover of about EUR 50 million in 2017, slightly higher than in 2016. At the end of 2017, PPT had 142 stores in Romania and 32 stores abroad.

