Romanian poultry producer sells EUR 25 mln bonds to Polish fund

by Romania Insider
Romanian poultry producer Aaylex has drawn a EUR 25 million financing through a private bond issue which was entirely underwritten by Polish fund Credit Value Investments (CVI), local Profit.ro reported.

CVI entered the Romanian market in 2016 and aims to become the main private debt investor in the country. The fund has also invested in several local real estate companies.

Aaylex is one of the biggest poultry producers in Romania. Its turnover reached EUR 127 million last year.

The group sells about 72% of its production in the country and also exports to Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Cyprus, France, Germany, Greece, Macedonia, UK, Netherlands and Slovakia. It is controlled by local investor Bogdan Stanca.

