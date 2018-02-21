Porsche Romania aims to sell 50,000 cars per year by 2025

Porsche Romania, the biggest local car importer plans to reach 50,000 units sold per year by 2025, up from a current level of 31,500 units.

Moreover, the company aims to increase the sales of electric vehicles to a quarter of its total sales, according to its representatives, local Wall-street.ro reported. Porsche Romania has sold over 455,000 cars in the 20 years since starting its local operations.

“We want to keep our leader position in the car importers’ ranking and to surpass 50,000 units sold annually by 2025, at the latest,” said Brent Valmar, general manager Porsche Romania.

According to the company’s representatives, three major trends will change the car market in the next years, namely electric mobility, autonomous cars and connectivity.

“Our target for 2025 is to reach a sales volume of 12,000 electric vehicles per year, of a total of 50,000 units sold annually,” said Kurt Leitner, general manager Porsche Romania.

This year, the company plans to sell 500 electric cars and to continue installing charging points in its dealership network.

Porsche Romania and its partners have some 3,500 employees working at the company’s headquarters and in the dealership network that includes 82 distributors in 26 counties. Porsche Romania is the general importer for the Volkswagen, Audi, Seat and Skoda. The company had a turnover of EUR 638 million in 2017, up by 16% compared to 2016.

