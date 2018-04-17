Spanish group Porcelanosa opens showroom in Bucharest

Porcelanosa, one of the most important ceramics manufacturers in the world, offering luxury furniture, kitchen and bath items, has opened a showroom in Bucharest, in partnership with Delta Studio.

The showroom covers approximately 1,000 sqm and the investment amounted to over EUR 500,000. The company expects sales of more than EUR 2 million in the first year.

Porcelanosa Grupo owns eight factories in Spain and a network of over 150 stores all over the world, with the most important being the one in Manhattan – New York. The group has an annual turnover of more than EUR 1 billion, being the official provider of the British Royal House.

The Porcelanosa collections are signed by well-known architects and designers, such as Zaha Hadid, Foster+Partners, Simone Micheli and Luis Vidal.

(opening photo: Delta Studio on Facebook)