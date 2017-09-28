Population’s employment rate exceeds 2020 target in Romania

The employment rate of people aged 20-64 in Romania reached 70.5% in the second quarter of this year, up from 66.2% in the first three months of this year.

The emplyment rate, which is an indicator of how active the population is from an economic point of view, thus exceeded the target set for 2020, of 70%.

For the population aged 15-64, the occupancy rate amounted to 65.5% in the second quarter of this year, up 4.3 percentage points over the previous quarter, the increase being mainly due to seasonal activities in agriculture.

Romania had an active population of 9.4 million at the end of June. Of the total number, 8.9 million were working and 451,000 were unemployed. Some 6.3 million people were employees whereas 2.5 million people were company owners, freelancers or farmers.

People aged 25-54 saw the highest occupancy rate during this period, namely 81.3%, whereas the employment rate for youth (15-24 years) was 27.3%.

[email protected]