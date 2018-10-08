Pope Francis could visit Romania in May next year

Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, may visit Romania and Bulgaria in early May next year, according to Spanish publication Periodista Digital, local Digi24 reported.

The Spanish journalists said the Pope could visit the Patriarchal Cathedral in Bucharest and hold a mass in the Izvor Park next to the Parliament’s Palace.

The Roman-Catholic Archdiocese in Bucharest said the information hasn’t been officially confirmed by the Vatican but that “there are high chances” that the visit will take place in the mentioned period.

Pope Francis would be the second pontiff to visit Romania after Pope John Paul II, who visited Romania in 1999.

