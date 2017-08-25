About 365,000 poor students in Romania to get school supplies from EU funds

About 365,000 Romanian underprivileged kids who are in school will receive free school supplies, financed with EU money.

The project’s total value amounts to EUR 6.75 million, according to representatives of the Regional Development Ministry.

The Education Ministry will implement the project for the 2017/2018 school year, in partnership with school inspectorates across the country.

The school supplies also include backpacks. The eligible kids are those from families where the average monthly net income per family member is up to 50% of the gross minimum gross wage.

The program has a total budget of EUR 27 million, which can be used until 2023.

