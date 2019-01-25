Polish investor takes over Romanian software company Vauban

A minority, nearly insignificant shareholder in Romanian software company Vauban, Impaq Spolka of Poland, purchased the stakes of ten other shareholders and increased its stake to 99.9%, local Profit.ro reported.

The company reported revenues worth RON 48 million (slightly over EUR 10 mln) in 2017. It has offices in Bucuresti, Pitesti, Constanta and Paris.

In 2017, the company received a RON 9.5 million (EUR 2 mln) grant from the state to create 300 workplaces in Bucuresti, Pitesti and Constanta.

Founded in 1992, Impaq is part of the GFI Informatique group, an important player in IT services and software in eight states since 2016. The Impaq portfolio includes complex consulting, system development, integration and maintenance, as well as IT support and business management.

The shareholders that sold their stakes are David Coyne (French resident, 32.97%, Easydo Digital Technologies (6.91%), Financiere Saint-Honore (7.52%), Financiere Blackrock Equity (7.52%), Easydo Property Technologies (7.52%), Financiere Black Sea(7.52%), Financiere Centru Istoric (7.52%), Falco Estate Property (7.52%), HUB Techno Consulting (7.49%) ani Black Sea Station (7.52%).

