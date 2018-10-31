Newest Polish films screened at CinePolska festival in Bucharest

Polish films awarded at the most important festivals in the world, such as Cannes, Berlin and Karlovy Vary, will be screened at local festival CinePolska, which takes place in Bucharest between November 1 and November 6.

The screenings will take place at Cinema Elvire Popesco, starting 20:30. All movies will have Romanian subtitles.

The festival will open with Polish drama Cold War, directed by Pawel Pawlikowski, awarded this year at Cannes for Best Director. The film was also selected as the Polish entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 91st Academy Awards.

The other five films selected for CinePolska 2018 are Panick Attack directed by Paweł Maślona, Breaking the Limits directed by Łukasz Palkowski, Mug directed by Małgorzata Szumowska, Piotr Domalewski’s Silent Night, and Birds are Singing in Kigali directed by Joanna Kos-Krauze and Krzysztof Krauze.

The full program is available here. Entry tickets cost RON 15 (some EUR 3.2).

Irina Marica, [email protected]