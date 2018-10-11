Romanian paints producer will double production capacity with new factory

Policolor, one of the biggest varnishes and paints producers in Romania, will increase its production capacity 2.3 times with the opening of a new factory in Western Bucharest.

The new unit, which requires an investment of EUR 5.4 million, should be completed in April 2019. It will be located on a land plot of 2.5 hectares on Timisoara Boulevard, in the western side of the city.

The new factory will increase the company’s production capacity from 11,000 tons to 26,000 tons per year. The facility will also include a 3,500 sqm warehouse that will allow faster delivery to clients, according to Dave Jordan, CEO of Policolor-Orgachim group.

Policolor had a turnover of EUR 28 million with 330 employees in 2017, according to data from the Finance Ministry.

The company’s existing factory is located on the Theodor Pallady Boulevard, in Eastern Bucharest. Investment fund RC2 controls Policolor.

[email protected]