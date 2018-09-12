17.5 °C
Bucharest
Sep 12, 10:30

Police break criminal group that controlled half of heroin traffic in Bucharest

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Romanian anti-organized crime policemen and prosecutors dismantled an organized crime group that controlled over half of the heroin traffic in Bucharest.

The network was made of seven people and coordinated by two Iranian citizens. Four of its members were held by the prosecutors after raids carried out on Tuesday, September 11, in Bucharest, Ilfov and Buzau.

The police officers found 800 of heroin during the controls. They also seized cash, nine cars and 25 mobile phones.

The group brought tens of kilograms of heroin from Iran to Romania and sold the drugs mainly in Bucharest, where they were the main supplier.

Big drug bust: Romanian police seize 5 tons of heroin precursors and over 20 kg of cocaine

[email protected]

(photo source: Pixabay.com)

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now