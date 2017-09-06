Bucharest Police detain six fake consumer protection inspectors

Police officers from Bucharest have detained six people who claimed and received money from several companies after pretending to be consumer protection inspectors.

All six people, namely three men and three women aged 41-56, are charged with deception and usurpation of official qualities.

On Tuesday, September 5, two of the men were caught immediately after they raided a company in Bucharest’s Sector 4 and, while pretending to be consumer protection inspectors, asked and received an amount of money. Two of the women were in a car nearby, making sure nobody entered the unit while the fake inspectors were carrying their false control.

The police officers detained the four people in traffic and took them in for questioning. Then, they issued two home search warrants and took the other two suspects to the police station.

During the investigation, the Police established that this was not the first time the six suspects pretended to be consumer protection inspectors to get money from companies. They carried out similar fake controls in February, July, and August.

During the home searches, the policemen found the badges the suspects were using during their fake controls.

Irina Marica, [email protected]