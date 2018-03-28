Poetry reading in Bucharest tackles family, addiction

Poets Christina Thatcher and Razvan Ţupa will hold a poetry reading at the Cărturești Carusel bookstore in Bucharest, on April 5. The reading will be accompanied about a talk on the themes of family, addiction, loss and recovery.

US-born Christina Thatcher is currently pursuing a PhD at Cardiff University in Wales, where she studies how creative writing can impact the lives of people bereaved by addiction. She is the poetry editor for The Cardiff Review and has led hundreds of creative projects across the UK as a freelance workshop facilitator and festival coordinator. Her work has been featured in over 40 literary magazines including The London Magazine, The Interpreter’s House, Acumen and more. She will be reading from her debut collection “More Than You Were,” published by Parthian Books in 2017. In this collection, she explores losing her father to addiction. More about her here.

Romanian Razvan Ţupa works as a journalist. His books include “Fetish,” which won the Mihai Eminescu National Award for literary debut, “Romanian bodies” and “Poetic. The Sky in Delft and Other Romanian Bodies.” He has performed poetry in Paris, Rome, Stockholm, Tel Aviv, Bratislava, Prague, New York and Berlin. His poems were selected for “No Longer Poetry – New Romanian Poetry,” an anthology published in the UK in 2007. He is a member of Pen Club Romania. More about him here.

The event starts at 19:30 and is free to attend. Its Facebook page is here.

