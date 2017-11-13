Coalition for Romania’s Development: PM’s message, false and damaging for the business environment

Romanian prime minister Mihai Tudose launched a “false and damaging” message on the local business environment, according to an open letter sent by the Coalition for Romania’s Development.

Tudose accused the business environment of being responsible for the lack of budget funds for schools, infrastructure or medical services, reads the letter.

“In its vast majority, the business environment is correct and is the one that produces well-being in Romania. Companies with foreign capital (many of them multinationals), banks and hundreds of thousands of Romanian entrepreneurs respect their employees and the laws of the country,” according to the Coalition for Romania’s Development.

The business environment generates the money used for paying teachers, doctors, magistrates and judges, and for building schools and hospitals. If the Government has clear evidence that there are companies with domestic or foreign capital that don’t respect the law, the prime minister should nominate them and inform the competent institutions, according to the Coalition for Romania’s Development.

The coalition brings together 45 organizations or associate members representing over 2,000 companies with over 600,000 employees and some EUR 50 billion in revenues.

Romania’s Government approves fiscal measures despite criticism

Biggest retailer in Romania reacts to Govt.’s new fiscal measures

[email protected]