Romanian PM dismisses head of Anti-Fraud department

Romanian Prime Minister Mihai Tudose dismissed yesterday Marin Marius Florea, the head of the Anti-Fraud department within the Tax Agency (ANAF).

He appointed instead Daniel Mihail Tudor for this position, according to a decision published in the Official Gazette, cited by local Hotnews.ro.

Daniel Mihail Tudor was deputy executive director on tax inspection at the General Directorate of Public Finances in Bucharest, responsible for non-resident taxpayers. In March, he was temporarily named deputy secretary-general of the Ministry for the Business Environment.

Tudose also dismissed yesterday the ANAF vice-president Sorin Cristian Giuvelea.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister laid off Bogdan-Nicolae Stan, the president of the Romanian Tax Agency. He was replaced with Mirela Calugareanu, who was the head of the Bucharest and Ilfov Directorate General of Public Finance.

[email protected]