Ploiesti City Hall buys 50 new buses from local producer

The Ploiesti City Hall signed on Wednesday, August 1, the contract for purchasing 50 new buses from local producer BMC Truck & Bus, Hotnews.ro reported.

The contract spans over a period of 24 months and has a total value of RON 38.3 million (EUR 8.2 million), VAT not included. The municipality buys Euro 6 diesel buses with a price of RON 765,000 (EUR 165,000) each.

The local authorities in Ploiesti haven’t bought any new buses in the last ten years.

(Photo: Adrian Dobre Facebook Page)

