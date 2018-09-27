17.5 °C
Local authorities plan to expand subway line in Southern Bucharest

by Romania Insider
Bucharest’s District 4 City Hall will cooperate with subway operator Metrorex to build a new metro station in Southern Bucharest, between the Berceni station and the city’s ring road.

The station will be above ground, similar to the Berceni station, which is now the end of the subway line 2, which connects the residential area in Southern Bucharest to the city center and the office district in the North, local News.ro reported.

The area in Southern Bucharest between the Berceni subway station and the ring road mainly hosts industrial facilities. The local authorities haven’t mentioned the value of this investment, which will be covered by the District 4 City Hall as Metrorex doesn’t have the necessary funds.

