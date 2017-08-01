31 °C
Pizza Hut Delivery continues expansion in Romania

by Romania Insider
Restaurant chain Pizza Hut Delivery opened a new unit in Ploiesti last week, following an investment of over EUR 200,000.

The new restaurant is located within the Winmarkt commercial center and has a total area of 170 sqm. Pizza Hut Delivery is the home delivery concept launched by Pizza Hut.

The brand entered the Romanian market in December 2007, with the opening of its first location in the Vitan area in Bucharest. It currently includes 14 restaurants in Bucharest and one in Brasov, Cluj, Popesti Leordeni and Ploiesti.

Sphera Franchise Group, the largest restaurant group in Romania, owns the companies operating the KFC, Pizza Hut and Pizza Hut Delivery brands in a franchise system. The company recently announced that it planned to list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Owners of KFC franchise in Romania set up largest restaurant group in the country

