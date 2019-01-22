Pitesti-Craiova expressway project goes ahead

Romania’s Ministry of Transport took another step toward starting the key expressway linking Craiova and Pitesti in southern Romania.

The ministry published for public consultation a draft Government decision to expropriate the buildings on the corridor of the expressway after contracting the design and execution of three (out of four) lots of the project known as “Ford highway,” local Wall-street.ro reported. The route will help Ford’s plant in Craiova (expected to launch a new model this autumn) send its production to Western Europe more easily.

The head of the public road company (CNAIR) Narcis Neaga signed the first 3 contracts for the design and execution of three lots of Craiova – Pitesti expressway in early December 2018, in Craiova. The 57.5 kilometers should be completed within 36 months and the total value of the contracts is EUR 385 million.

