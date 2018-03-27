Pirelli plans to expand tire factory in Southern Romania

Italian tire producer Pirelli will and a new production unit to its tire factory in Slatina, Southern Romania, on a 6-hectare land plot.

The land first needs to be included within the city’s build-up area before the Italian investor can build on it. A decision in this sense is on the Slatina Local Council’s agenda, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

Pirelli plans to develop a new factory and a warehouse on this land plot.

In 2016, when it celebrated 10 years of activity in Romania, Pirelli announced it would invest another EUR 200 million in expanding its local operations, by 2021. The investment plan would increase the group’s production capacity at Slatina from 10 million to 15 million units per year and create new jobs.

[email protected]