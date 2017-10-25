Pickpocket not allowed to use Bucharest public transport for three years

A pickpocket who was caught stealing from Bucharest commuters for three days in a row is no longer allowed to travel by any means of public transportation in the capital for three years, reports local Digi24. This is a first for the Romanian justice system.

Moreover, the 43-year-old man will also spend three years and six months in prison.

The man was first caught while trying to steal a wallet from a woman’s bag at the end of January this year. At that time, although the authorities found that the man had previously been convicted for the same crime, he was released.

Less than 24 hours after that, the man was again caught while trying to steal the phone from a little girl in a tram. The police let him go once again, but started following him. After only one day, they caught him trying to steal a phone from another minor. This time the police arrested the thief.

He waited for the court’s sentence in jail. The final sentence came this fall, namely three years and six months in prison. Moreover, after doing the time, the man will not be allowed to get into any means of public transportation in Bucharest, for three years. If he is caught in a bus or tram, he will return behind bars.

Irina Marica, [email protected]