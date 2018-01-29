Pianist Radu Lupu to perform in Romania this fall

Romanian pianist Radu Lupu, one of the most important concert pianists of his generation, is set to perform in Bucharest on November 28, Radio Romania Muzical reported.

The pianist, who resides in Switzerland, will perform alongside the Romanian Youth Orchestra and conductor Cristian Mandeal.

The program of the concert includes Bela Bartok’s Piano Concerto No. 3, George Enescu’s Romanian Rhapsody No. 1, and Tchaikovsky’s Manfred Symphony.

Lupu was born in eastern Romania’s Galati, in 1945. He won first prize in three competitions: the 1966 Van Cliburn, the 1967 Geroge Enescu International Competition, and the 1969 Leeds International.

Throughout his career, he has performed with such orchestras as the Berlin Philharmonic (with whom he made his Salzburg Festival debut in 1978 with Herbert von Karajan), the Vienna Philharmonic (with whom he opened the 1986 Salzburg Festival with Riccardo Muti), the Royal Concertgebouw, all the major London orchestras, and all the major American orchestras. He made his American debut in 1972 with the Cleveland Orchestra, with Daniel Barenboim conducting, in New York City.

In 1996, he won a Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Soloist Performance for Schubert: Piano Sonatas (B Flat Major and A Major).

His performances are particularly sought since he has decided not to record any music in the past decades and he does not allow broadcasts of his concerts. A compilation of his official studio recordings for Decca Classics was released in 2015.

More recently, he performed in Romania in 2013, at the George Enescu Festival.

Queen Elizabeth II appoints Romanian pianist as a Commander of the Order of the British Empire

[email protected]