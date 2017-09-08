Photo exhibition contrasts 80s Bucharest with today’s capital

An exhibition bringing together images from the Bucharest of the 1980s and the contemporary one opens at the Bucharest City Museum on September 15, starting 18:00.

The photographs of the 1980s were taken by Andrei Bîrsan, the president of the My Dear Bucharest association and the founder of the popular Facebook page of the same name. As a student, he captured the decade prior to the 1989 revolution, with its demolition areas or the new constructions, allowing the public of today to see either places that no longer exist, such as the Operetta or the Matache Hall, or sites that completely changed, like the Vacaresti Park.

The photos depicting the contemporary city were taken by Alexandru Roibu, Andrei Bîrsan, Andrei Pîslaru, Andreia Bîrsan, Camelia Stan, Cristi Moise, Cristina Borș, Dalina Andrei, Dan Moruzan, Daniela Machtinger, Denise Fătulescu, Diana Chiriac, Eli Driu, Eliza Breajen, Florian Marin, Florin Petrescu, Gabriela Almaciu, Gabriela Mihăilă, Gelu Coltău, Ileana Buruianu, Ioan Herișanu, Luciana Gingărașu, Mihai Petre, Paulina Șelaru, Radu Iacob, Roberto Iosupescu, Sabin Podan, Sergiu Sfetcu, Sorin Panait, Titel Dragomir.

The exhibition will be open until October 15, 2017.

Last year, Bîrsan published the photos he took in the 1980s in photo book called The ‘80s.

(Photo source: Bucurestiul meu drag Facebook Page)