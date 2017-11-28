Philip Morris starts production of tobacco reserves at Otopeni plant

Tobacco producer Philip Morris began the production of low-risk tobacco products at its Otopeni plant, near Bucharest.

In July, the company announced that it would transform its tobacco factory into a tobacco reserve production unit for IQOS devices.

The investment totals EUR 490 million and will create 300 new jobs once completed.

The company began refurbishing its factory in Romania this year. It installed new equipment, necessary for launching the first stage of the production. The whole refurbishing process will be completed by 2020.

In September, Philip Morris began the work for building a new section for processing tobacco. The first tobacco reserves produced at the Otopeni plant will be exported to Japan. The company will then start exports to markets in the European Union.

The plant in Otopeni is the third Philip Morris International factory to produce tobacco reserves, after those in Italy and Greece.

