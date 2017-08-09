Pfizer appoints Romanian to oversee compliance in 20 countries

Romanian Nadia Comănescu has been appointed starting this summer as regional compliance responsible for Western Europe with pharmaceuticals company Pfizer, News.ro reported.

From her new position, she will coordinate a team of Country Compliance Leads and oversee the legislation compliance and interior regulations of Pfizer in 20 countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Greece and Switzerland.

Comănescu has six years of experience working as Regional Compliance Lead for Eastern Europe, Central Europe, Russia, Turkey and India. She has been working in the pharmaceutical industry for the past 16 years and for Pfizer since 2006.

In November 2016 Romanian Mirela Iordan took over as general manager of Pfizer Romania, replacing American Nolan Townsend.

Pfizer opens regional logistic support hub in Bucharest

[email protected]