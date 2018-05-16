Former Romanian manager returns at the helm of Tiriac Group

Romanian Petru Vaduva will return at the helm of Tiriac Group, a holding that includes over 40 companies active in the auto retail, financial, real estate and aviation sectors. Romanian billionaire Ion Tiriac owns the group.

Vaduva replaces Dragos Dinu, who has ended his four-year mandate.

Petru Vaduva previously ran the Tiriac Group as CEO between January 2009 and June 2011 and from April 2012 until May 2013. From 2013 until 2017, he was the general manager of state-owned gas transporter Transgaz.

The local media recently reported that Vaduva would take over as CEO of chemical group Chimcomplex Borzesti, owned by local investor Stefan Vuza. The investor took over Oltchim Ramnicu Valcea, the biggest chemical plant in Romania, aiming to create an integrated chemical group.

