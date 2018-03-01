-9 °C
Bucharest
Mar 01, 14:07

Permits for residential buildings, up by 29% in January

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

The Romanian authorities issued over 2,000 construction permits for residential buildings in January 2018, up by 28.7% compared to the same month of 2016, according to data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Over two-thirds of the building permits were issued in rural areas. All regions saw increases in the number of construction permits, with the highest increase in the North-East region, where the number of permits went up from 303 to 418. The region also tops the ranking by the total number of permits.

In the Bucharest-Ilfov region, the number of permits increased from 220 to 236.

The number of building permits for residential buildings increased in 2017 by 7.6% over 2016, to over 41,600. The residential segment recorded a 70% increase in the total work volume in 2017 versus 2016 while the overall construction work volume in Romania declined by 5.4%.

Construction work goes down by 5.4% in Romania in 2017 on infrastructure

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list