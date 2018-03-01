The Romanian authorities issued over 2,000 construction permits for residential buildings in January 2018, up by 28.7% compared to the same month of 2016, according to data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Over two-thirds of the building permits were issued in rural areas. All regions saw increases in the number of construction permits, with the highest increase in the North-East region, where the number of permits went up from 303 to 418. The region also tops the ranking by the total number of permits.

In the Bucharest-Ilfov region, the number of permits increased from 220 to 236.

The number of building permits for residential buildings increased in 2017 by 7.6% over 2016, to over 41,600. The residential segment recorded a 70% increase in the total work volume in 2017 versus 2016 while the overall construction work volume in Romania declined by 5.4%.

