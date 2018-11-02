19 °C
PepsiCo leases 27,000 sqm of new warehouses in Romania

by Romania Insider
Soft drinks and snacks producer PepsiCo has leased two new warehouses totaling 27,000 sqm of logistics space in Southern Bucharest, according to real estate consultancy firm Dunwell, which brokered the deal.

The negotiations started in June and ended in October. The spaces were leased in logistics parks owned by CTP Romania and Helios Phoenix Group.

The first transaction included 10,000 sqm of warehouse space in CTPark Bucharest, in a new building that was completed in October. The second deal involved PepriCo’s snacks division Star Foods, which leased 17,000 sqm of warehouse space in the Olympian Park East Bucharest, in Popesti-Leordeni, which is owned by Helios Phoenix Group. The building is under construction and will be delivered in March next year.

