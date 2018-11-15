Finnish group invests EUR 10 mln in factory near Bucharest

Finnish Peikko Group Corporation, a leading global supplier of slim floor structures and connection technology for precast and cast-in-situ applications, has purchased large factory premises and surrounding land areas near Romania’s capital Bucharest from Swedish group SSAB’s local subsidiary.

Peikko plans to start manufacturing activities in the new premises in the first quarter of 2019 and has an investment plan of EUR 10 million until the second quarter of next year.

The purchased property totals 90,000 sqm containing 30,000 sqm of modern production facilities, accompanied with 60,000 sqm of paved yard for warehousing purposes. Peikko plans to gradually build up the production capacity of the new Romanian unit.

“The Romanian operations enable us to reach our turnover target of EUR 250 million by 2020. We are building a highly competent team and a strong manufacturing unit in Romania,” said Topi Paananen, CEO of Peikko Group Corporation.

(photo source: Media.peikko.com)