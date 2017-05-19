Payroll law advances in Romania’s Senate after three-day debates

The Senate’s labor committee adopted yesterday evening an admission report with amendments to the payroll draft law, after three days and over 25 hours of debate.

The draft law and the committee’s report are due to be sent to the Senate plenum for debate and final vote. This will most likely happen on Monday, said the Social-Democrat senator Ion Rotaru, reports local News.ro.

The labor committee adopted a number of amendments, including salary increases for employees of the environment guards, Legislative Council, the National Agency for Integrity, the Tax Agency (ANAF), for mayors and deputy mayors, as well as in the education sector. The salaries of all mayors and deputy mayors in Romania, except those of Bucharest, will go up by RON 1,450 (EUR 317), according to one of the amendments.

After the Senate, the payroll draft law will reach the Chamber of Deputies. The law is expected to enter into force starting July 1.

editor@romania-insider.com