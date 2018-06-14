22 °C
Bucharest
Jun 14, 19:38

British payment processor names new head of operations in Romania

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

British payment processor PayPoint named Romanian Mihaela Pavel as Operations Manager of its local subsidiary. She will coordinate the Contact Center, Support & Compliance and Credit & Collection departments.

Mihaela Pavel has over 26 years of experience in the financial sector, during which she has worked for Raiffesien Bank, OTP Bank and BRD-Groupe Societe Generale.

PayPoint entered the Romanian market in 2008 and has become the leader of the local cash payments through retail points. The company collects payments for 162 clients in telecom, utilities and financial services, among others.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now