British payment processor names new head of operations in Romania

British payment processor PayPoint named Romanian Mihaela Pavel as Operations Manager of its local subsidiary. She will coordinate the Contact Center, Support & Compliance and Credit & Collection departments.

Mihaela Pavel has over 26 years of experience in the financial sector, during which she has worked for Raiffesien Bank, OTP Bank and BRD-Groupe Societe Generale.

PayPoint entered the Romanian market in 2008 and has become the leader of the local cash payments through retail points. The company collects payments for 162 clients in telecom, utilities and financial services, among others.

[email protected]