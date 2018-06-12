33 °C
Romanians can now pay their taxes through the CEC Bank network

by Romania Insider
Individual taxpayers in Romania are able to pay their taxes through the CEC Bank network starting Monday, June 11.

Taxpayers don’t need to have a CEC Bank account to pay their taxes and won’t pay any fees for this service until the end of this year, prime minister Viorica Dancila announced last week, local Agerpres reported.

However, the taxpayers who want to pay their taxes through CEC Bank need to be registered in the Virtual Private Space, a digital service provided by the tax agency ANAF.

CEC Bank is the biggest bank still owned by the state. It also has the widest banking network in Romania, with over 1,000 units, half of which are located in the rural area.

