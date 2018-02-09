One in five Romanian patients, unhappy with hospital cleanliness

Over a fifth of the patients treated in local hospitals are unhappy with the cleanliness in these units, according to a report by the Romanian Health Observatory – ORS.

Moreover, one in five patients said they had to purchase medicine and other materials with their own money while in the hospital, the same report revealed.

Almost 4,800 patients said they were asked to give money or other gifts to the medical personnel. They represent 3.9% of the 122,400 patients who filled in satisfaction surveys after being discharged from hospital.

Four in five patients were satisfied or happy with the activity and involvement of the doctors who treated them, according to the report. However, a fifth of local hospitals weren’t at all interested in learning the patients’ opinion and didn’t have any satisfaction questionnaire filled in by their patients. Only 64 hospitals had enough questionnaires to get statistically relevant results, while for 277 hospitals there weren’t enough answers.

Romanians use social media to show poor conditions in two local hospitals

Romania’s healthcare system still in very poor condition, report shows

[email protected]