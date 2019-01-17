Passenger traffic at Iasi airport up 10% in 2018

The traffic on the Iasi airport in Eastern Romania rose by 10% in 2018 compared to 2017, to 1.25 million passengers. The airport has direct connections to 23 destinations.

The busiest month of 2018 was August, when 143,000 people used the services of the Iasi airport. At the same time, the number of aircraft movements increased in 2018, with 12,749 (8%) landings and takeoffs at Iasi Airport.

“Among the most important regional airports in the country, Iaşi recorded last year the highest percentage increase in traffic, compared to 2017. Traffic on Iaşi Airport has developed at an accelerated pace in recent years – from 200,000 passengers at the end of 2012, to more than one million starting in 2017. Our goal in 2019 is to surpass Timisoara airport,” Catalin Bulgariu, Director of Iasi Airport said.

The management of the Iasi airport estimates at 1.5 million the traffic for this year.

“It will not be a spectacular evolution compared to 2018, but an absolutely natural one given the economic development of our region. We decided to reopen the T1 terminal, which now takes over some of the international traffic from the T3 terminal,” Bulgariu added.

