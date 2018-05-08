French writer Pascal Bruckner comes to Bucharest to launch new book

Famous French writer Pascal Bruckner will be in Bucharest later this month to launch the volume of essays “An Imaginary Racism” at a local bookshop.

The event is scheduled for May 17, 19:00, and will take place at the Carturesti Verona bookstore in downtown Bucharest, local News.ro reported. Local journalist Marius Constantinescu and the editorial director of the Trei publishing house Magdalena Marculescu will also be present at the launching event.

Born in Paris in 1948, Pascal Bruckner is a well-known novelist and essayist, being the best-selling author of many books including The Tyranny of Guilt, Perpetual Euphoria and The Fanaticism of the Apocalypse.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Wikipedia; photo by Mariusz Kubik)